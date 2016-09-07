UNIDO: Azerbaijan is a leader of South Caucasus for income level

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is among the countries with incomes above the average (in range of 12 475 - 4126 USD).

Report informs, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) report for 2016 says.

The neighboring countries of Azerbaijan - Turkey and Iran are also included in the category of countries with incomes above the average, Russia is in the category of countries with a yield of income, Armenia and Georgia are in the category of countries with income below average (4125 - 1046 US dollars).

Besides this, Azerbaijan included in the category of countries with developing industry.