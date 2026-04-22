Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    UN-Habitat Executive Board highlights strategic importance of WUF13

    Foreign policy
    • 22 April, 2026
    • 21:17
    UN-Habitat Executive Board highlights strategic importance of WUF13

    The UN-Habitat Executive Board held its first 2026 session on April 21–22.

    The upcoming 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be hosted by Azerbaijan next month, was among the key topics discussed. The session included comprehensive updates on the preparations undertaken by the Government of Azerbaijan in close cooperation with UN-Habitat.

    WUF13's theme, "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Settlements,"- one of today's most pressing global issues-featured prominently in member states' discussions, with multiple references to the forum to be held in Baku this May. Its long-term strategic importance for the global sustainable urban agenda was emphasized.

    The meeting heard a report by Permanent Representative Sultan Hajiyev, who presented the 2026 work plan on behalf of Azerbaijan and Somalia as co-chairs of UN-Habitat's Open-Ended Intergovernmental Expert Working Group on Adequate Housing for All (OEWG-H).

    Member states were briefed on the outcomes of the Second Africa Urban Forum (AUF2), held in Nairobi on April 8–10, as well as on planned activities for WUF13 and other global events scheduled throughout the year. The active participation of the Azerbaijani delegation, led by Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and WUF13 National Coordinator, was highlighted, along with the strong thematic connections between AUF2 and WUF13.

    UN-Habitat World Urban Forum (WUF13)
    BMT-nin iclasında WUF13 müzakirə edilib
    На заседании ООН обсудили WUF13

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