UN chief: Global Baku Forum helps building bridges between societies

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Global Baku forum helps building bridges between societies and strengthening intercultural dialogue.

Report informs, says a message of the UN Secretary General António Gutteres, read by the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Gulam Isakzai to the participants of the 6th Global Baku Forum.

"In the times of global challenges, I congratulate the Nizami Ganjavi International Center for organization of such a forum that allows to build bridges between societies and promotes tolerance and strengthening of intercultural dialogue," the message of the UN Secretary General says.

The UN chief welcomed the main theme of the forum this year - building inclusive societies, noting that this issue is an important part of the Sustainable Development agenda- 2030.

According to Gutteres, this topic is important for building a better world for everyone on a healthy planet.

"Discussions within the framework of the forum on youth, the role of science, environmental innovation can serve our common efforts," the UN Secretary General stated.