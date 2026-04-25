Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit, Report informs via AZERTAC.

On April 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one and expanded meetings with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Gabala.

During the conversation, the presidents fondly recalled their previous meetings. Confidence was expressed that the Ukrainian President"s visit to Azerbaijan would provide a good opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation. The sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in many areas, including energy, discussed agricultural cooperation, and touched upon the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan"s humanitarian support to Ukraine, as well as the attention and care shown by the Azerbaijani state to Ukrainian children. It was emphasized that a group of Ukrainian students is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan soon for rehabilitation purposes and to become acquainted with Azerbaijani culture and art.