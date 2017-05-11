Ukrainian MP: Necessary to find and punish those responsible for theft of Azerbaijani trucks

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The law enforcement agencies of Ukraine should clearly react and prosecute all those who stand behind such crimes.

Chairman of Azerbaijan-Ukraine Inter-parliamentary group in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Maxim Kuryachiy told Report, commenting on recent loss of trucks belonging to Azerbaijani businessmen in Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, I cannot say that only Azerbaijani trucks are objects of criminal encroachment in Ukraine. Law enforcement agencies should clearly react, establish and find the perpetrators, bring to justice those who stand behind such crimes", M. Kuryachiy said.

According to him, level of legal culture in any country is determined not only by the number of good and necessary laws, but also by the quality of their execution.

"That's why I have already made a parliamentary inquiry to the top management of law enforcement agencies of Ukraine in order to ensure that this fact is thoroughly and reliably investigated. A criminal case must be instituted on this matter, the truth must be established, those who stand behind all this must appear before the Ukrainian court", lawmaker said.

Notably, in recent months at least 10 loaded trucks belonging to various companies of Azerbaijan were stolen in the territory of Ukraine. The last incident occurred in early May in the Vinnitsa region, when a truck with 20 tons of meat products, belonging to Azerbaijani company Caucasian canning factory was lost.