 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish President completes his visit to Azerbaijan

    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Croatia

    Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Working visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Azerbaijan has completed on April 26.

    Report informs, in honor of the distinguished guest a guard of honour was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife Emine Erdogan were seen off by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Akhmedov and other officials.

    Notably, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Croatia.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi