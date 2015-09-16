Turkish FM: Settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict will pave the way for development of whole region

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey is not only a friend for Azerbaijan, but also a strategic partner". Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Feridun Sinirlioglu said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

Minister stressed that, Azerbaijan is one of the rapidly developing countries of the region. We attach great importance to Azerbaijan in the region. We are with Azerbaijan and will always be close to this country", said F. Sinirlioglu.

Minister noted that, the problem of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is important for Turkey calls on settlement of this conflict in the framework of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

"Settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will pave the way for development of whole region", said the head of Turkish Foreign Ministry.

He noted that, two countries have also fruitfully cooperate in energy sector and are major trading partners.