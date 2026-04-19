Turkic states to hold summits in Kazakhstan and Türkiye
Foreign policy
- 19 April, 2026
- 10:22
A summit of the Organization of Turkic States will be held in Kazakhstan and Türkiye.
Kürşat Zorlu, deputy chairman of Justice and Development Party and head of the party's department for relations with Turkic states, told Report's Türkiye bureau.
He said both meetings are planned to take place this year.
"First, an informal summit of heads of state will be held in Turkistan, hosted by Kazakhstan. This will be followed, toward the end of the year, by an official summit hosted by Türkiye. We hope that these two summits will further strengthen our unity and demonstrate how important the Turkic world is, and how it serves as an example amid the chaos in our region and instability in various parts of the world," he said.
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