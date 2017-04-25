Trump plans to cancel financial assistance to Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Financial assistance from the US State Department to a number of developing countries will be reduced or canceled altogether.

Report informs citing the Foreign Policy, 15-page budget document of the US State Department says.

The plan, drawn up after the election of the US President Donald Trump, calls for a one-third reduction in aid to countries on the path of development.

According to draft document, financial assistance through channels of the State Department to such countries as Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Belarus will be canceled.Financial assistance will be reduced to Armenia - by 77.3%, Moldova - by 47, 4%, Ukraine - by 68.8%, and also Georgia.

The document also contains a plan to combine the US Agency for International Development, which deals with projects abroad, with the US State Department.