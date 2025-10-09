Azerbaijan investigating atrocities committed during conflict

The fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis missing in connection with the conflict of the early 1990s remains unknown, Azerbaijan's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Tofig Musayev, said during the general debate of the Third Committee of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Report informs.

In his speech, the diplomat outlined Azerbaijan's national measures to promote and protect human rights, as well as its cooperation with UN mechanisms in this area. He informed the meeting participants of the extensive efforts of the Azerbaijani government to restore and reconstruct liberated territories following the end of the conflict: "Over the past five years, Azerbaijan has implemented large-scale restoration and revival projects in the liberated areas. Cities, towns, and villages are being rebuilt, and conditions are being created for the safe and dignified return of hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons to their native lands. To date, over 50,000 people have already returned to their homes."

Tofig Musayev also spoke about the socio-economic programs being implemented in the country: "The priorities approved by President Ilham Aliyev as part of the Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development policy include a competitive economy, a dynamic and inclusive society based on the principles of social justice, human capital development, the implementation of the Great Return program, and the creation of a clean environment and green growth."

Regarding the landmine threat, the ambassador emphasized that the scale and complexity of this problem require not only increased national capacity for humanitarian demining but also enhanced international solidarity and support: "Since the beginning of the post-conflict period, the number of mine casualties has reached 409, of whom 71 have died and 338 have been seriously injured, the majority of them civilians."

Speaking about the fate of missing persons and mass graves, the diplomat noted: "Since the early 1990s, approximately 3,990 Azerbaijanis have been reported missing in connection with the conflict. Following the liberation of the occupied territories, 28 mass graves and other burial sites were discovered, containing the remains of 187 individuals. These findings indicate the deliberate killing of civilians and persons protected under international humanitarian law."

The ambassador emphasized that Azerbaijan is investigating numerous atrocities committed during the conflict in strict accordance with national law and the country's international commitment: "Individuals accused of serious crimes are provided with legal assistance, are in contact with their families, and receive regular visits from the Ombudsman. Competent international mechanisms have rejected allegations of their allegedly unlawful deprivation of liberty."

Tofig Musayev emphasized that Azerbaijan will continue to seek justice and uphold the rule of international law, and also reiterated that the country prioritizes building lasting peace, sustainable development, and the protection of human rights in the liberated territories.