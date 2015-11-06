Azerbaijani and Georgian presidents visited the “Tea house” training center in Marneuli

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili have visited the “Tea house” training center in Marneuli district, Report informs.

The building of the “Tea house” training center, which opened with the support of the Georgian representative office of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic in Marneuli in 2012, was built in a modern architectural style.

The Georgian, English and French languages are taught for free in the training center for youth from Marneuli, Bolnisi, Dmanisi, Gardabani districts. The training center also offers chess, dancing and carpet-weaving courses.

The project was carried out under a memorandum signed between the Georgian representative office of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic and Marneuli Youth Center. The three-storey center covers a total area of 1300 square meters.

The training center attaches great importance to the promotion of Azerbaijani cuisine. The Mugham restaurant in the center offers dishes of the national cuisine.

The “Tea House” architectural project ranked first in the social architecture nomination founded by European Property Awards, an influential international organization, in London in 2013.

Then President Ilham Aliyev and President Giorgi Margvelashvili met with representatives of the Azerbaijani community in Georgia.

The heads of state made speeches at the meeting.

Other speakers at the event included member of the Georgian Parliament Mahir Derziyev, chairman of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Marneuli Fazil Hasanov, businessman Ispandiyar Mammadov and entrepreneur Heydar Musayev.

In conclusion, a picture was taken.