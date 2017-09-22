Swiss Ambassador promises to support refugee center in Baku

© UNHCR

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Ambassador of Switzerland to Azerbaijan, Philip Stalder visited the women's shelter and youth center of UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Baku.

Report was told in press service of UNHCR in Baku, Ambassador at the meeting with the head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Baku Office Furio De Angelis expressed his full support for UNHCR assistance programs.

F. de Angelis said that the organization, thanks to assistance to donor countries, provided financial, medical, social and educational assistance to refugees from neighboring countries.

The head of the mission thanked ambassador for his promise to help refugees and support refugee center in Baku.