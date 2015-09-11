 Top
    ​Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan will continue diplomatic career in Belarus

    The appointment of a new Ambassador of Switzerland to Azerbaijan is expected in the near future

    Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan Pascal Aebischer will continue his diplomatic career in Belarus.

    Report informs, this was stated by Mr. Aebischer personally. According to him, the appointment of the new Ambassador of Switzerland to Azerbaijan is expected in the near future.

    On September 9, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Mr. Ambassador due to completion of his diplomatic mission in Baku.

    Mr. Aebischer worked as Swiss ambassador to Azerbaijan since July 2013.

