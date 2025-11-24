Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Sultanate of Oman to open embassy in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 12:39
    Sultanate of Oman to open embassy in Azerbaijan

    The Sultanate of Oman is preparing to open an embassy in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, Saif Rashid Saif Aljahwari, the ambassador of Oman to Azerbaijan with residence in Türkiye, said at an official reception held in Ankara on the occasion of Oman's National Day, Report informs.

    The ambassador said that Azerbaijan and Oman cooperate within various international organizations: "Our relations are developing at a high level in all areas within international organizations."

    The ambassador drew attention to the development of relations between the two countries: "The recent appointment of a new ambassador by Azerbaijan to Oman is also an indicator of the development of political relations."

    The official opening ceremony of the administrative building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Oman was held at the end of last month. The ceremony took place within the official visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to the Sultanate of Oman.

