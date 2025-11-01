Sudanese envoy: First political dialogue with Azerbaijan to be held soon

Sudan and Azerbaijan will soon hold their first meeting to discuss political relations, according to Sudan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Anas Eltayeb Elgailani Mustafa, Report informs.

Speaking at a press conference on recent developments in Sudan, including the El-Fasher genocide, the ambassador noted that this year marks the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sudan and Azerbaijan: "Discussions will be held to promote visits and strengthen mutual ties between the two countries. I would like to note that we have met with the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, as well as the ministers of foreign affairs, energy, science, and education."

For context, the ongoing war between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces, now in its third year, has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions, and pushed much of the country to the brink of famine.

Following the seizure of El-Fasher city by the Rapid Support Forces, reports indicate that more than 2,000 civilians have been killed.