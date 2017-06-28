 Top
    Stefan Schennach: Europe should take important steps to resolve conflicts

    27 million people worldwide live in refugee and displaced

    Strasbourg. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Europe should take concrete measures to resolve conflicts".

    The co-rapporteur of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Azerbaijan, Stefan Schennach said at the plenary session of the organization, French Bureau of Report News Agency informs.

    He said the European should not be limited with implementation of migration policy.

    S. Schennach reminded that the problems of refugees are deeper and thousands of children have disappeared as a result of conflicts so far: "Europe is discussing the issue of 3 million refugees, while 27 million people worldwide live in refugee and displaced. We should take important steps towards resolving the conflicts."

