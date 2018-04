Baku.27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Russian State Duma Sergey Naryshkin and his wife Tatyana Naryshkina have arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the closing ceremony of the first European Games.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Mr Naryshkin was welcomed by chair of the Milli Majlis Regional Affairs Committee Arif Rahimzade, representatives of the Baku 2015 European Games Operation Committee and other officials.