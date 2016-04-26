​Spain's Foreign Minister: Terror is exposed to Muslim countries more

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ We have to about stop terrorism risks. Terrorism should not be linked with Islam in any way since the Muslim countries are exposed to terrorism more."

Report informs, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel García-Margallo said at the opening ceremony of the VII Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in Baku.

He said that everyone should contribute to provision of human rights, "various measures are being taken in this direction, we are witnessing it. Dialogue can put an end to the conflict. Spain is roughly fighting against terrorism. We should strive to formation of the inclusive society. Otherwise, xenophobia will intensify and it will become more dangerous. People need to be encouraged and supported so they don't join any terrorist groups."