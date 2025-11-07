Slovakia's deputy PM to observe Victory Day parade in Baku
Foreign policy
- 07 November, 2025
- 14:31
Slovakia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Robert Kaliňák will represent the country at the Victory Day Parade, which will take place in Baku tomorrow to mark the fifth anniversary of victory in the Patriotic War, Report informs referring to a statement from the Azerbaijani presidential press service.
Kaliňák congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the fifth anniversary of Victory Day and expressed gratitude for the invitation to the military parade.
Ilham Aliyev, in turn, praised the upcoming participation of Kaliňák's delegation in the military parade.
