Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Slovakia's deputy PM to observe Victory Day parade in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 14:31
    Slovakia's deputy PM to observe Victory Day parade in Baku

    Slovakia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Robert Kaliňák will represent the country at the Victory Day Parade, which will take place in Baku tomorrow to mark the fifth anniversary of victory in the Patriotic War, Report informs referring to a statement from the Azerbaijani presidential press service.

    Kaliňák congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the fifth anniversary of Victory Day and expressed gratitude for the invitation to the military parade.

    Ilham Aliyev, in turn, praised the upcoming participation of Kaliňák's delegation in the military parade.

    Robert Kaliňák Victory Day Ilham Aliyev
    Slovakiyanın müdafiə naziri Bakıda hərbi paradı izləyəcək
    Вице-премьер Словакии будет наблюдать за парадом Победы в Баку

    Latest News

    15:22

    Prime Minister of Pakistan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

    Foreign policy
    15:14

    Aykhan Hajizada: New era has begun in Baku-Paris bilateral relations

    Foreign policy
    15:03

    Hajizada: Baku hopes Yerevan will fulfill its commitments not to deploy third-party forces on the border

    Foreign policy
    14:55

    Minister: Utilization of municipal subsidies and grants remains very low

    Finance
    14:45

    OPEC Fund delegation visits Area-1 wind farm in Azerbaijan's Gobustan

    Energy
    14:35

    President of Türkiye congratulates Ilham Aliyev on 5th Anniversary of Victory

    Foreign policy
    14:31

    Slovakia's deputy PM to observe Victory Day parade in Baku

    Foreign policy
    14:29

    Azerbaijan not planning to revoke tax benefits, says official

    Finance
    14:24

    Azerbaijan's flag bearers for Islamic Solidarity Games opening ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    All News Feed