    Second high-level dialogue: EU and Azerbaijan deepen transport cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 16:00
    Second high-level dialogue: EU and Azerbaijan deepen transport cooperation

    The European Commission and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan held the second High-Level Transport Dialogue, co-chaired by Minister Rashad Nabiyev and Director-General Magda Kopczyńska.

    Report's European bureau informs, citing the European Commission, that the discussions covered a comprehensive agenda encompassing all modes of transport - land, air, and sea - with particular focus on transport digitalisation and sustainability.

    A central topic was regional connectivity, reflecting Azerbaijan"s strategic role as a bridge between Central Asia and Europe and its growing importance in fostering interregional cooperation and trade.

    Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation, particularly in the fields of regional connectivity, digitalisation, and aviation. Participants underlined the value of sustained dialogue and joint initiatives to enhance safe, efficient, and sustainable transport links between the EU, Azerbaijan, and the wider region.

    As next steps, the European Commission and the Azerbaijani Ministry expressed their intention to further pursue their partnership in a spirit of cooperation - with shared ambitions to enhance connectivity, explore new areas of joint work, and advance greener and smarter transport.

    Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, stated: "By holding the second High-Level Transport Dialogue, the European Union and Azerbaijan reaffirmed their shared ambition to build smarter, more sustainable and better connected transport links between Europe and Asia - strengthening regional cooperation through a common commitment to connectivity, digitalisation and sustainability."

    Второй диалог высокого уровня: ЕС и Азербайджан укрепляют транспортное партнерство

