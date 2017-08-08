Said Khan Mohmand: Government change in Pakistan will not affect our foreign policy

© Report.az

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Change of government in Pakistan will not lead to a change in its foreign policy.

Report informs, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Said Khan Mohmand said at a briefing.

According to him, although Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was removed from power by a decision of the Supreme Court, the party he leads continues to rule the country.

"I do not think that the country is in crisis situation now. Our policy is that we want to have good relations with all neighboring countries, especially with countries of the Islamic world”, diplomat said.