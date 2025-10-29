Sahiba Gafarova: Parliamentary diplomacy - soft power of modern world

Parliamentary diplomacy has become one of the most significant channels of international relations, Parliamentary Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at the international conference "The Constitution as the Basis for the Independence and Sovereignty of States in the Modern World" in Baku, Report informs.

According to the speaker, at the end of the last century, Azerbaijan faced military aggression and an internal crisis, which jeopardized the country's independence.

"During this difficult period, under the leadership of great leader Heydar Aliyev, a Constitution based on the principles of popular sovereignty and the rule of law was adopted in 1995," Gafarova emphasized.

She noted that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation was a crucial step toward the full restoration of state sovereignty.

"As is well known, 20 percent of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territories were under occupation for 30 years. Victory in the Patriotic War of 2020 and the anti-terrorist operation of 2023 ensured the restoration of our country's sovereignty," she emphasized.

According to the speaker of parliament, in today's circumstances, parliamentary diplomacy can play a significant role in strengthening peace and mutual understanding.

"Today, parliamentary diplomacy is one of the key communication tools. Through joint efforts, we can respond to new challenges and strengthen peace and security throughout the world. This is a manifestation of so-called 'soft power,'" the speaker noted.