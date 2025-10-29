Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Sahiba Gafarova: Parliamentary diplomacy - soft power of modern world

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 11:14
    Sahiba Gafarova: Parliamentary diplomacy - soft power of modern world

    Parliamentary diplomacy has become one of the most significant channels of international relations, Parliamentary Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at the international conference "The Constitution as the Basis for the Independence and Sovereignty of States in the Modern World" in Baku, Report informs.

    According to the speaker, at the end of the last century, Azerbaijan faced military aggression and an internal crisis, which jeopardized the country's independence.

    "During this difficult period, under the leadership of great leader Heydar Aliyev, a Constitution based on the principles of popular sovereignty and the rule of law was adopted in 1995," Gafarova emphasized.

    She noted that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation was a crucial step toward the full restoration of state sovereignty.

    "As is well known, 20 percent of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territories were under occupation for 30 years. Victory in the Patriotic War of 2020 and the anti-terrorist operation of 2023 ensured the restoration of our country's sovereignty," she emphasized.

    According to the speaker of parliament, in today's circumstances, parliamentary diplomacy can play a significant role in strengthening peace and mutual understanding.

    "Today, parliamentary diplomacy is one of the key communication tools. Through joint efforts, we can respond to new challenges and strengthen peace and security throughout the world. This is a manifestation of so-called 'soft power,'" the speaker noted.

    Sahiba Gafarova Azerbaijan Parliament
    Sahibə Qafarova: Bu gün parlament diplomatiyası ən mühüm əlaqə vasitələrindən birinə çevrilib
    Сахиба Гафарова: Парламентская дипломатия — мягкая сила современного мира

    Latest News

    12:48

    Nino Tsilosani: Ensuring independence - most important goal of Azerbaijan, Georgia

    Foreign policy
    12:46

    Baku ready to continue cooperation with Oman within multilateral platforms, Bayramov says

    Foreign policy
    12:44

    Sofia Saeed Shah: Azerbaijan always supports Pakistan's position on Kashmir

    Foreign policy
    12:37
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend inauguration of Akhar-Bakhar National Park in Gakh district

    Ecology
    12:34

    Iranian official: Ardabil ready to host hydrotourism conference in 2026

    Foreign policy
    12:21

    Renewable Energy Agency: Azerbaijan to have robust energy storage system

    Energy
    12:20

    Samira Musayeva: Azerbaijan to pay carbon tax on exports to EU

    Finance
    12:15

    Azerbaijan may receive funding under ADB's Glacial Melt Adaptation Program

    Finance
    12:13

    China's Xi to meet Trump, who touts South Korea deal on last stop of Asia tour

    Other countries
    All News Feed