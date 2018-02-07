Russian State Duma Chairman will visit Azerbaijan

Moscow. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin plans to visit Azerbaijan after the extraordinary presidential elections on April 11.

The Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs, Volodin told reporters at the exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

"We work quite effectively within the parliament, therefore, the visit will definitely take place after general elections in Azerbaijan on April 11, probably in six months," he said.

Notably, the visit will be official.