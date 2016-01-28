​Roundtable on NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation organized by Embassy of Romania to Baku

Baku. 28 January.REPORT.AZ/ Embassy of Romania, in its capacity of NATO Contact Point Embassy to Azerbaijan, hosted a roundtable on “Current situation and perspectives of NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation”, Report was told in the embassy of Romania to Baku.

At the event took part ambassadors, defence attaches and senior diplomats from embassies of NATO countries in Baku and NATO Liaison Office for South Caucasus.

Opening the roundtable ambassador of Romania Daniel Cristian Ciobanu highlighted the strategic importance of development of NATO-Azerbaijan partnership. Last year Romanian diplomatic mission organized in cooperation with local partners a large number of public diplomacy activities in Baku, Nakhchivan, Shamakhi, Mingachevir, Barda, Quba and Sheki with the goal of increasing public awareness, especially among the Azerbaijani young generation, regarding North Atlantic Alliance and the benefits of NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation.

Head of NATO Liaison Office for South Caucasus William Lahue, had an in-depth presentation about NATO priorities regarding Azerbaijan in 2016.

Participants in the roundtable exchanged views on different aspects of joint interest regarding NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation.