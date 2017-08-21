Rosen Plevneliev: Close economic cooperation established between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria

© Report.az

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ “As the former President of Bulgaria, I am not only proud of being Azerbaijan’s friend, but also of being the President who signed the agreement on strategic partnership with Azerbaijan.”

Report informs, former President of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev told reporters in Baku.

“I am also proud to be the President of Bulgaria who took part in the opening of the Southern Gas Corridor project. I was the very President who signed with Azerbaijan the contract on the delivery of 1 bln. cubic meters of gas. I am happy that I worked day and night on improving our relations. Presently, there are close friendly ties and close economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria,” Plevneliev noted.

Speaking about the Forum of Young Leaders in Baku, he called the event unique, as, according to him, sustainable development is impossible without young leaders.