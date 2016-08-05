 Top
    New Ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan appointed

    President Klaus Iohannis has signed decree

    Bucharest. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Nomination of the new Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan was approved.

    Eastern Europe bureau of Report informs, according to the decree of Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, Dan Iancu has been appointed as the new Ambassador of Romania in Azerbaijan.

    Notably, nomination of Dan Iancu was approved by the Romanian Parliament in early June.

    On May 20, Klaus Iohannis signed a decree on withdrawal of Ambassador to Azerbaijan Daniel Cristian Ciobanu. 

    D.C. Ciobanu took office to Romania's diplomatic mission since 2011.

    According to the presidential order signed today, Romania appointed ambassadors in 12 more countries.

