 Top
    Close photo mode

    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Azerbaijan

    The visit will take place on September 10-11

    Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan on September 10-11.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media. 

    According to information, dates of his visits to foreign countries have been unveiled. The Turkish leader will pay a visit to Jordan on August 21, on September 8-10 to Kazakhstan and on September 10-11 to Azerbaijan.

    Recep Tayyib Erdoğan will attend a session of the UN General Asembly in New York on September 19-25.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi