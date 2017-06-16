 Top
    Close photo mode

    Prime Minister of Moldova plans to visit Azerbaijan

    The visit will take place in autumn

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Moldova Pavel Filip plans to visit Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Ambassador of Moldova to Azerbaijan Gheorghe Leuca told journalists.

    According to him, the visit is expected in the autumn of this year during the next round of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Moldova.

    "Currently, work is under way to determine the acceptable date for the visit," the ambassador said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi