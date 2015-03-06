Prime Minister of Georgia: Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey have a great potential

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Turkey and Azerbaijan are real friendly states for Georgia, our main strategic partners, and we always demonstrate a willingness to further deepen our trade ties, as well, economic and friendly relations'.

Report informs referring to the "News-Georgia", the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said at the opening of a business forum with the participation of Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan in Batumi.

He noted that this is the fourth forum held in this format. The head of government expressed confidence that negotiations within the forum will give the parties an opportunity to deepen trade and economic relations between the two countries.

'Our businesses will be given the opportunity to cooperate more intensively with each other. As a rule, this format contributes to more efficient and timely resolution of issues. Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey have great potential, and we are able to make our entire region a major player in economic relations between East and West', said I.Garibashvili.