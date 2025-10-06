Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    President of Uzbekistan arrives in Azerbaijan

    President of Uzbekistan arrives in Azerbaijan

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Azerbaijan on October 6 to participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the Uzbek President at Gabala International Airport.

    At the airport, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was welcomed by Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and other officials.

    Özbəkistan Prezidenti Azərbaycana səfərə gəlib
    Photo
    Президент Узбекистана прибыл с визитом в Азербайджан

