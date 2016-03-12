 Top
    President of Turkey to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Meeting of Turkey-Azerbaijan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be held

    Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on March 15.

    Report informs, meeting of Turkey-Azerbaijan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which will be presided by the presidents - Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ilham Aliyev, is planned during the visit. Various aspects of bilateral relations and cooperation will be reviewed in the framework of the meeting.

    In addition, Nagorno Karabakh conflict, events ocurring in the region and world will be discussed.

