    President of Jamestown Foundation: Azerbaijan builds balanced multi-vector foreign policy

    Changed situation in Karabakh led to the fact that US policy has become more involved and active

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The situation in Karabakh changed militarily and that's made us made US policy more involved and active in respect of Azerbaijan." Report informs President of Jamestown Foundation Glen Howard said.

    Speaking about the tension between the US and Russia and possible impact on relations with Azerbaijan, G. Howard noted Azerbaijan is building a balanced multi-vector foreign policy, maintaining good relations with the United States and Russia: This (the US and Russia relations - Ed.) can not be called "cold war", since Russia is only a regional power that has obsolete weapons in its arsenal. We do not see any changes in the policy of Azerbaijan, but a lot can change with increased military involvement of Turkey in the issue of Syria, because we know that Turkey is a brotherly country for Azerbaijan ", said Mr. Howard.

