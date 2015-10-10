President of Azerbaijan expressed his condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Report informs, the President said in his message that "he was saddened by the news of numerous casualties caused by explosions in Ankara."

"We are outraged by this act of terrorism, we must fight together against terrorism in all its forms.

I share your grief over the tragedy and I express sincere condolences to You, families and relatives of those killed and to the brotherly people of Turkey on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own, I wish to the injured to get well soon, "- says the message of the President Ilham Aliyev.