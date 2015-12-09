President Ilham Aliyev views Terracotta Army Museum in China

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed Terracotta Army Museum (underground sculptures army) in Xian as part of his state visit to the People's Republic of China, Report informs.

Xian is located in Shaanxi province in the centre of China.

The head of state was informed about the general plan of the territory where the museum is located.

Sculptures were discovered in 1974 and are considered one of the most important archaeological discoveries in the world history.

Located at the northern foot of Lishan Mountain, 35 kilometers northeast of Xian, Shaanxi Province, Qinshihuang Mausoleum is the tomb of Emperor Qinshihuang, founder of the first unified empire in Chinese history during the 3rd century BCE.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed that in 1987 terracotta army was included in UNESCO's World Heritage List.

President Ilham Aliyev also reviewed the terracotta army statues of soldiers of different ranks.

The head of state was informed about the examples of bronze weapons which were found during excavations in the area.

Then a picture was taken.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the Museum's guest book.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the People's Republic of China on a state visit on December 8.

The city officials welcomed the head of the state at the Xian International Airport.