President Ilham Aliyev telephoned Russian President Vladimir Putin

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a telephone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Report informs, the head of state congratulated President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, and wished him robust health and success in his state activities.

President Ilham Aliyev also extended his congratulations on a landslide victory of the United Russia party in the election to the State Duma of the Russian Federation, saying the people of Russia once again demonstrated their support for the policy pursued by Vladimir Putin.

President Ilham Aliyev then thanked Vladimir Putin for the message he sent to the 5th International Humanitarian Forum which was recently held in Baku and for Russia's high-level representation at the event.

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the attention, congratulations and warm words. He congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the results of the referendum which was held in Azerbaijan and noted that by voting in this referendum the people of Azerbaijan expressed their support for President Ilham Aliyev's policy.

During the phone conversation, the presidents expressed their satisfaction with the development of bilateral ties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation. The heads of state expressed their confidence that cooperation between the two countries would continue to develop.