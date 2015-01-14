President Ilham Aliyev signs Memorandum on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed the order on approving the Memorandum "On cooperation on measures to regulate border rivers and protect their banks between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran".

Report informs, the Memorandum "On the cooperation on measures to regulate border rivers and protect their banks between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran" signed in Baku on November 12, 2014 was approved.