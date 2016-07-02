President Ilham Aliyev sends a letter to the President of Belarus

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulation letter to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Report informs, text of the letter reads below:

"Dear Alexander Grigoryevich,

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and through you to the friendly people of Belarus on the occasion of your national holiday – Independence Day.

Azerbaijan and Belarus are bound together by historical ties of friendship and cooperation. I am very pleased that our comprehensive cooperation is also dynamically developing and contributes - from all points of view - to Azerbaijan-Belarus multifaceted mutual activity.

I am confident that our joint efforts to ensure the development of our countries and the best interests of our nations will further contribute to the strengthening and expansion of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Dear Alexander Grigoryevich, I wish you robust health, happiness and success, and the friendly people of Belarus peace and prosperity."