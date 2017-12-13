President Ilham Aliyev: Recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel causes a great concern

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ “I thank President Erdoğan for the organization of Extraordinary Islamic Summit. The summit that was held with initiative of President Erdogan is another sign of Turkey’s contribution to Islamic solidarity.”

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the extraordinary summit in Istanbul organized with the initiative of Turkey, current chair of Islamic Cooperation Organization (ICO) on the issue of Jerusalem.

The head of state said the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as a capital of Israel is inconsistent with international law and the UN Security Council resolution, and the decision to relocate the US Embassy to this city creates a great concern.

“This decision may have negative impact on fair and comprehensive settlement of Palestinian-Israeli conflict and also may result with dangerous consequences in the Near East. We believe that United States should reconsider that decision. Azerbaijan consistently supports peaceful solution of Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in accordance with two state principle considering the Eastern Jerusalem as a capital of Palestinian State. As always we are standing today by the Palestinian people.”