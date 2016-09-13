President Ilham Aliyev received delegation of World Jewish Congress - UPDATED

***12:38

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by president of the World Jewish Congress (WJC) Ronald Lauder and including Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice-President of the Congress Robert Singer, WJC Vice-President God Nisanov, President of the Euro Asian Jewish Congress Julius Meinl, President of the Russian Jewish Congress Yuri Kanner, Vice President of the Russian Jewish Congress German Zakharyaev, Deputy CEO for Diplomacy of the World Jewish Congress Maram Stern.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said the program of the visit of the WJC delegation to Azerbaijan was broad, adding that they would hold numerous meetings. The head of state expressed his confidence that the visit would create a good opportunity for the guests to familiarize themselves with the country.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that there had been historical relations between representatives of different nations and religions, including the Jews based on centuries long friendship and mutual support in Azerbaijan.

The head of state said historically Azerbaijanis and the Jews had enjoyed friendly relations, adding that the Jews had played an active role in Azerbaijan`s public life and had always lived in peace and tranquility here. President Ilham Aliyev described the fact that representatives of different nations and religions lived in an atmosphere of peace and friendship in Azerbaijan as a manifestation of the state policy. Saying that 2016 was declared the Year of Multiculturalism in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said this attested to the importance attached by the country to multiculturalism. The head of state noted the necessity of applying Azerbaijan`s accomplishments in this area in other places of the world.

President of the World Jewish Congress Ronald Lauder thanked President Ilham Aliyev for historical relations between the Azerbaijani and Jewish people and for conditions created for the Jews in Azerbaijan. He praised the attitude towards the Jews in Azerbaijan, describing it as a model to follow.

Ronald Lauder said Baku appeared to be much more beautiful than he expected, adding they were deeply impressed by the beauty of the Azerbaijani capital. President of the World Jewish Congress congratulated the head of state on Azerbaijan`s economic success. Ronald Lauder said they were impressed by how Azerbaijan managed to ensure this economic development amid global financial and economic crisis.