President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Iranian Minister of Justice - UPDATED

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mostafa Pourmohammadi.

Report informs, noting that relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran successfully develop in all areas, President Ilham Aliyev said there are good opportunities for cooperation in law enforcement field. The head of state expressed his confidence that the negotiations, exchange of views to be conducted by the Iranian delegation led by Mostafa Pourmohammadi with their Azerbaijani counterparts will open new opportunities for cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev said the two countries have recently had much contact at different levels, stressing the importance of the meetings held at the level of presidents.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the significance of arranging reciprocal visits in terms of strengthening the relations. The head of state expressed his confidence that this visit of the delegation led by the Minister of Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mostafa Pourmohammadi would contribute to the expansion of relations between justice authorities.

Minister of Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mostafa Pourmohammadi said he visited Azerbaijan approximately 23 years ago, adding that he is deeply impressed with the great changes that have taken place in the country ever since.

Mostafa Pourmohammadi said the foundation of the ongoing development in Azerbaijan was laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev. The Iranian minister paid tribute to the national leader, and noted that great statesman Heydar Aliyev attached great importance to expanding Azerbaijani-Iranian ties.