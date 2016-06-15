President Ilham Aliyev received co-rapporteurs of PACE Monitoring Committee

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received co-rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Cezar Florin Preda and Stefan Schennach, Report informs.

Co-rapporteurs of the PACE Monitoring Committee Cezar Florin Preda and Stefan Schennach noted the importance of their visit to Azerbaijan at a time when the country marked National Salvation Day. They stressed that the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe to be held in Baku would contribute to the expansion of international cooperation. The co-rapporteurs hailed the development of cooperation between the Council of Europe and Azerbaijan.

They hailed the significance of the Azerbaijani President`s Order pardoning a group of prisoners and the adoption of a Law on Amnesty Act, adding that the moves were praised by the Council of Europe.

The head of state underlined that Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe had enjoyed fruitful and constructive cooperation for long years, and hailed the current level of cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan was one of the most active members of the organization. The head of state expressed his confidence that this cooperation would be further developed.

The sides exchanged views over the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as cooperation prospects.