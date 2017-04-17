President Ilham Aliyev phoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 16.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the President and people of Turkey on the successful conduct of a referendum on amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Turkey and on the majority of the population`s voting for these amendments. The President described the results of the referendum as the Turkish people`s great support for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan`s policy.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan thanked for attention and congratulations.

The heads of state expressed their confidence that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue to successfully develop in all areas.