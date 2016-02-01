President Ilham Aliyev pays an official visit to the United Arab Emirates

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit.

Report informs, at the Abu Dhabi airport decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, the head of state was welcomed by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other officials.

An official welcoming ceremony for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was held at the Abu Dhabi airport.

A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.