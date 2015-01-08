 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to French president

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Francois Hollande

    Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to French counterpart François Hollande over the death of people as a result of a terrorist act in Paris. Report informs,the letter reads: 

    “We are deeply shocked by the news of the death and wounding of people as a result of a ruthless terrorist act in Paris.

    We are extremely angered by this horrific event, and strongly support the resolute struggle against all manifestations of terrorism.
    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who died and all the people of France, and wish those wounded a speedy recovery.”

