President Ilham Aliyev met with head of Iranian President`s Administration

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with head of the Administration of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Nahavandian in Davos, Report informs.

The current high-level of bilateral ties between the two countries, which have dynamically developed over the last years, was praised at the meeting.

Mohammad Nahavandian conveyed greetings and best wishes of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state congratulated the President and people of Iran on the occasion of the lifting of sanctions imposed on the country. The President of Azerbaijan said this would contribute to rapid development of cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijani-Iranian relations served the best interests of both countries, and would contribute to the strengthening of stability and security in the region as well.

The sides broadly discussed the implementation of joint projects. The existence of wide opportunities for developing economic cooperation in banking, transport and other spheres was emphasized.

Mohammad Nahavandian said the lifting of the sanctions opened up broader opportunities for Iran, adding Azerbaijan and Iran can take advantage of this to realize new projects and further deepen the cooperation through involving other countries. They underlined the importance of developing Azerbaijani-Iranian cooperation in the transport sector for the region.

The sides also discussed opportunities for implementing new projects in the fields of industry, construction of power stations, investment making and other areas. They also emphasized the significance of combining efforts against terrorism in terms of cementing security and stability in the region.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of President Hassan Rouhani, and asked Mohammad Nahavandian to communicate his greetings to the Iranian President.