President Ilham Aliyev met with EBRD President

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti in Davos.

Report informs, the level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and EBRD was praised at the meeting. The sides exchanged views on economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan.

The existence of great potential for deepening Azerbaijan-EBRD cooperation was emphasized and new opportunities in this regard were discussed during the meeting.