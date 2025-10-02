Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Moldovan counterpart in Copenhagen

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 09:14
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Moldovan counterpart in Copenhagen

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu in Copenhagen, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    During the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President Maia Sandu on the victory of the Party of Action and Solidarity in Moldova's parliamentary elections, noting that the results reflect the will of the Moldovan people.

    President Maia Sandu expressed her gratitude for the congratulations and, in turn, congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the achievements in Washington regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agenda, witnessed by the United States.

    Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the progress made in advancing the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan holds historic significance.

    The leaders also exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral relations, with particular focus on the broad opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector.

    President Maia Sandu highlighted Moldova's appreciation for Azerbaijan's support, especially during periods of energy need.

    İlham Əliyev Kopenhagendə Moldova Prezidenti ilə görüşüb
    Президент Азербайджана встретился в Копенгагене с президентом Молдовы

