President of Azerbaijan expresses his condolences to Angela Merkel

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel.



'Dear Mrs. Federal Chancellor,

I am deeply saddened by the news of death of people and injuries as a result of Munich shopping centre shooting.

In regard with the tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deep condolences to you, the bereaved families, the loved ones of those who died and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery'.