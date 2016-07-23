 Top
    Close photo mode

    President of Azerbaijan expresses his condolences to Angela Merkel

    'I am deeply saddened by the news of death of people and injuries as a result of Munich shopping centre shooting'

    Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    Report informs, the letter reads:

    'Dear Mrs. Federal Chancellor,

    I am deeply saddened by the news of death of people and injuries as a result of Munich shopping centre shooting.

    In regard with the tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deep condolences to you, the bereaved families, the loved ones of those who died and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery'. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi