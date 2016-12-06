President Ilham Aliyev congratulates newly elected Uzbek president

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the newly elected Uzbek president.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Dear Mr Shavkat Miromonovich,

I extend my most sincere congratulations to you on the occasion of your election as President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

I am confident that our joint efforts will focus on strengthening and developing strategic partnership, overall cooperation and multifaceted mutual activity of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the best interests of our nations and for peace, stability and security in the region.

Dear Mr Shavkat Miromonovich, I wish you robust health, prosperity in your state activity for the development of the brotherly people of Uzbekistan."