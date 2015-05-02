President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Polish counterpart

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulation letter to the President of Poland Bronislaw Komorowski. Report informs, the letter states:

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, I congratulate you and all the Polish people on the national holiday of the Republic of Poland - the Constitution Day.

Today, relations between Azerbaijan and Poland are developing dynamically.I am convinced that cooperation between our countries will develop and expand in line with interests of our peoples, both in the bilateral format and within the framework of the European Union.

On this remarkable day, I wish You robust health, success in activities, permanent peace and prosperity - to the friendly people of Poland ".